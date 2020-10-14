Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 308 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

In related news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

