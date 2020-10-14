Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Broadcom by 21.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 633,987 shares of company stock worth $216,643,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Truist upped their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.48.

AVGO stock opened at $381.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $387.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

