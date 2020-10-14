Pacifica Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $792,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 496.7% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,033.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WPM shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

