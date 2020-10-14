Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 6,047 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

