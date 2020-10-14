Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,964,000 after buying an additional 13,474,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,664,000 after buying an additional 145,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,600,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,645,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after buying an additional 448,142 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average of $64.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

