Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 110 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 22.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.88.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $540.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.27 and a beta of 0.52. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $561.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.85.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

