Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 155,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 132.4% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.4% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,567.07 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,065.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,522.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,426.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

