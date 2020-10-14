Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 4,168 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,142,000 after acquiring an additional 223,724 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

