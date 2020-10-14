Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $294.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.