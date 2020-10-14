Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 698 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $266.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $242.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.31 and a 200-day moving average of $196.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 12,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.32, for a total value of $2,350,985.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,033,006 shares in the company, valued at $192,469,677.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.31, for a total value of $2,794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,003,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,007,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 738,130 shares of company stock valued at $167,103,674 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

