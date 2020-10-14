Tiaa Fsb Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 234.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156,226 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 15.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 56,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 170,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 46.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in General Electric by 75.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.12.

Shares of GE stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

