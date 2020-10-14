Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 80,180 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 17.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 623,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 256,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 192,673 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO opened at $94.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.51, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.36.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

