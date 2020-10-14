Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $18,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $308.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.56. The stock has a market cap of $835.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $168.12 and a fifty-two week high of $310.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

