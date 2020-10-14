Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Lowered by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,204 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 73,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $802,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.56. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.