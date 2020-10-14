Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 13,100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 118,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,926,000 after acquiring an additional 117,905 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

BABA stock opened at $308.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.66 and its 200 day moving average is $237.56. The stock has a market cap of $835.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $168.12 and a 1-year high of $310.01.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

