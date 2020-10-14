Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Okta by 28.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Okta by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $246.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.97 and a beta of 0.97. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $249.54.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKTA. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,882 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $7,843,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 16,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $3,306,305.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,377 shares of company stock worth $57,282,304. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

