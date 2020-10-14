State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,611 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 383.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $685,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $1,683,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 457,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,175 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

