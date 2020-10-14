3,177 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,934,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,371,000 after purchasing an additional 997,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,721,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,252,000 after buying an additional 384,230 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 53.5% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,988,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,548,000 after buying an additional 693,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,093,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $125,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,505.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,022,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,849 shares of company stock worth $12,488,958. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $106.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average of $90.54. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $108.63.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

