Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,586 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 157,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMTD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.09.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

