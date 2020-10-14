Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New $297,000 Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,871,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 56.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 319,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.43.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $175.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

