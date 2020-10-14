Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 532 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $162.68 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.51.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

