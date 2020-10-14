Pinnacle Bank Has $51,000 Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pinnacle Bank lessened its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD opened at $301.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $310.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.55. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

