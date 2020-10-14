Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify by 700.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 21.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $266.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.71 and a 200 day moving average of $214.32. Spotify has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $299.67.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Spotify in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spotify from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spotify from $144.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.44.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.