Pinnacle Bank Has $88,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,612,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $83,493,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,904,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after buying an additional 1,478,234 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,342,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,216,000 after buying an additional 1,380,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,641,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after buying an additional 1,308,464 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $270,587.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.21.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

