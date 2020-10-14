Hexavest Inc. Sells 29,062 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,062 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

Shares of DTE opened at $119.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average is $109.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.