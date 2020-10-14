First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 803.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 419.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS stock opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.