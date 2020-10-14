American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BofA Securities cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.