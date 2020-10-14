Hexavest Inc. Sells 4,899 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,176,000 after acquiring an additional 38,498 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 648,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,302 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,188,000 after purchasing an additional 101,205 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 390,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $209.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.88. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Truist raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

