Hexavest Inc. Sells 30,629 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 30,629 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 100.69, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

