Pinnacle Bank Reduces Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Pinnacle Bank trimmed its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

In other news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $240,566.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,691.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,428 shares of company stock worth $3,051,734. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

