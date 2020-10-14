Hexavest Inc. Trims Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,788 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

