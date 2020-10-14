Hexavest Inc. Reduces Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,473 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 28.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $152.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

