Hexavest Inc. Sells 16,411 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,411 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $320,167.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,145.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $535,250.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,416.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,320 shares of company stock worth $2,228,026 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $97.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $106.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

