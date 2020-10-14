Hexavest Inc. Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,000. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.08% of Snap-on as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Snap-on by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,542,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 226,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $1,506,000. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 7.3% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

SNA stock opened at $155.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.36. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

