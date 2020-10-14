iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Purchased by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,160 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $13,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,707,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,541 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,371,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,996,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,963,000 after acquiring an additional 857,626 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,838,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after acquiring an additional 714,057 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 822,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after acquiring an additional 595,976 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

