Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 349 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $393,271.20. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $456,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $130.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.