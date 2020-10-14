Provident Wealth Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 21.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $381.49 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $387.80. The firm has a market cap of $154.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total transaction of $1,820,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 633,987 shares of company stock valued at $216,643,755. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

