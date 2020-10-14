CX Institutional Sells 167 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.