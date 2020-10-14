Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2,419.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,767 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,381,000 after buying an additional 32,773 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 44.5% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Bank of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 83,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 16,424,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BAC opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

