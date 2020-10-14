Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,499,618,000 after buying an additional 1,636,978 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in American Tower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,322,000 after buying an additional 312,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,181,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 73.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,381,000 after buying an additional 1,619,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,643,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,955,000 after buying an additional 182,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $242.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.89. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.69.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

