Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $35,000 Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 53,571.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 15.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 9.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 1.13. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $1,125,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,162.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $282,282.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,718. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.46.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

