Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Roku by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after purchasing an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,306,000 after purchasing an additional 414,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,351,000 after purchasing an additional 76,157 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.48.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $6,903,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 319,997 shares of company stock valued at $54,118,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $238.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.91. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $239.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of -207.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

