Tiaa Fsb Sells 9,644 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.