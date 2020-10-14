Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after buying an additional 136,388 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after buying an additional 1,077,457 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,446,000 after buying an additional 186,051 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Stryker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,512,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $220.00 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $227.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

