Tiaa Fsb Raises Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,627 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 26,251 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,290 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $130,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,790 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,949,735 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

