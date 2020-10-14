Tiaa Fsb Reduces Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,060 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.13% of XPO Logistics worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 36.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO opened at $94.72 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.36.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

