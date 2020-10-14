Tiaa Fsb Sells 251 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after buying an additional 479,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after buying an additional 849,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after buying an additional 364,122 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after purchasing an additional 929,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,894,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $762,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $569.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $518.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.49.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

