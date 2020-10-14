45,782 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE opened at $237.22 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $237.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.08.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.