45,782 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $237.22 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $237.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.08.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Provident Wealth Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Broadcom Inc
Provident Wealth Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Broadcom Inc
CX Institutional Sells 167 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF
CX Institutional Sells 167 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF
Bank of America Co. Shares Acquired by CX Institutional
Bank of America Co. Shares Acquired by CX Institutional
Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in American Tower Corp
Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in American Tower Corp
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $35,000 Stake in Rapid7, Inc.
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $35,000 Stake in Rapid7, Inc.
Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Roku, Inc.
Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Roku, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report