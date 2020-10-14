Tiaa Fsb Invests $11.53 Million in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,527,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $43,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

NYSE:LYB opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.58.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

