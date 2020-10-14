Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM stock opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,252.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 21,979 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,078,289.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 242,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,898,668.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,192 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

